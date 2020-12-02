Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$11.22 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

