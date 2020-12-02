Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.73% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $182,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of ALXN opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

