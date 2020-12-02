Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,846,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Alleghany by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 198,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,582 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,818,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Y shares. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $590.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.59. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.89 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

