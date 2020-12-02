Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 417.67 and a beta of 2.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,793 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.