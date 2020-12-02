Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.64. 1,516,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,605,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APT. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

