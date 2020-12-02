Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.30-4.38 EPS.

Shares of MO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

