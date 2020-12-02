Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.35. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

