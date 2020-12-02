Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.30-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.37.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

