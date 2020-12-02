Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $220,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 639,209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.