Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $66.50 on Friday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.