America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Trading Up 6.2%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12. 386,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 218,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

