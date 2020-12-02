American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,986,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,091,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,519,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,461,000 after buying an additional 79,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.62.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

