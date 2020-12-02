Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $10.16. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 7,772,703 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Gary Jennison acquired 500,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Michael Corcoran acquired 240,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 990,000 shares of company stock worth $9,900,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

