Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $191,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $68,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,972 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

