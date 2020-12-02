Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

