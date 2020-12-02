Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $988,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Welbilt by 62.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Welbilt by 40.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Welbilt by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

