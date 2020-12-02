Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Price Target at C$29.58

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.58.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of H opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.61. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This is a positive change from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

