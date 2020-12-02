Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT at C$29.58

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of H opened at C$29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.61. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$30.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2536 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

