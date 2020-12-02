Analysts Set Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price at $13.64

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.46 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

