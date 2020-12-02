Analysts Set The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Target Price at $19.00

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get The Marcus alerts:

MCS stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Marcus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Marcus in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 73.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 162,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.