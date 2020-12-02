Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $1.25

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOLWF. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

TOLWF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

