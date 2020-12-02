Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT at $48.20

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

