Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $204,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.