Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.03

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

