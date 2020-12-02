Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.25

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 22320965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APXT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:APXT)

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

