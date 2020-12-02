Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $3.17. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 988 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $113.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

