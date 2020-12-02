Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $41,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.