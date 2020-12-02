Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

