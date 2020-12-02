Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,682 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $244,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

AMAT opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

