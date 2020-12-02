Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 20.7%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 20.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.48 and last traded at $91.76. 2,230,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 619,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

