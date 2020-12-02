Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

