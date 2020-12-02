Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.