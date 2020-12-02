Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.11% of Arista Networks worth $173,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 609,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Arista Networks stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,855,332. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.