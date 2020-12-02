AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AULRF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA, formerly known as Aurelius AG and Aurelius SE & Co KGaA, is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in middle market companies.

