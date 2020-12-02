Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) (CVE:ASG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00.

Aurora Spine Co. (ASG.V) Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, develops and distributes spinal implant products in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae and bone grows to complete the fusion process; sterile-packed titanium plasma spray coated spinal infusion implants for bone growth; and 3D Printed Stand Alone ALIF Cage, an integrated plate and spacer system that helps to preserve the natural anatomic profile, and provides spinal column support and stability.

