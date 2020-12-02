AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of AvalonBay Communities worth $172,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.47.

AVB opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

