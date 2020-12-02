Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 59.4% in November

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

