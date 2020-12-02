Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVSR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Avistar Communications has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

