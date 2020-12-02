AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AXIM stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

