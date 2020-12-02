Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Short Interest Update

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AYAAF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Ayala Land has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Ayala Land Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc operates as a diversified real estate company in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; and acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities.

