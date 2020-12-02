Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYRSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayr Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

