Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

