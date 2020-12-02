Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,524 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

