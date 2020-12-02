Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.