Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

