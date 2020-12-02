Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 68.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

