Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

