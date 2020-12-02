Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $889,258. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

