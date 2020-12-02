Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.