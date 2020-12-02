Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 29.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

